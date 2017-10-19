Home Indiana Evansville Smile On Down Syndrome Will Host Fifth Annual Trucks & Heroes Event October 19th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Some of the Tri-state’s biggest trucks will be on display at the fifth annual S.M.I.L.E. on Down Syndrome Trucks and Heroes Fundraiser. You can also meet local first responders and military heroes.

This year’s goal is to raise $10,000 to help support the goals of S.M.I.L.E. on Down Syndrome, which is committed to providing a network of support services to meet the physical, emotional, spiritual, social, and educational needs of people with Down Syndrome, their families and communities.

This is a free event on Saturday, October 21st from 9 a.m. to Noon. The first hour will be siren-and-lights-free for friends with sensory issues, including those on the autism spectrum.

S.M.I.L.E. on Down Syndrome will be held in the parking lot of the Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh.

For more information, visit S.M.I.L.E. on Down Syndrome.





Comments

comments