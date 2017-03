It’s a night of stars and style…the local non-profit Smile on Down Syndrome wants to celebrate disability awareness month by rocking the runway. They will pair local celebrities with Smile on Down Syndrome’s self advocates.

The event is Sunday, March 12th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Eastland Mall. Tickets cost $5 per person and will benefit Smile on Down Syndrome. Clothes are provided by Dillard’s.

For more information, visit Smile on Down Syndrome.





