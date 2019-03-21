Small and Silver Screen Releases

Their music made them famous, their lives made them infamous…

Motley Crue’s soundtrack to their biopic “The Dirt” is out this week and so is the movie.

“The Dirt” soundtrack includes four new Motley Crue songs including the title track featuring Machine Gun Kelly, who stars as Tommy Lee in the movie.

While the first half of “The Dirt” is a booze-soaked, music-filled romp through their greatest hits including “Looks That Kill” and “Home Sweet Home,” the two-hour movie takes a darker turn as the rockers’ bad habits start to catch up with them.

In December 1987, Sixx was declared dead for two minutes after a heroin overdose, and went to rehab soon after with his bandmates.

“The Dirt” drops on Netflix tomorrow.





In theatres now…

After 10 years of occupation, some chose cooperation, others chose resistance.

Set in a Chicago neighborhood nearly a decade after an occupation by an extra-terrestrial force, “Captive State” explores the lives on both sides of the conflict the collaborators and dissidents.

John Goodman is starring in “Captive State”, which is nice since we more often see him in supporting roles these days.

However, the sci-fi flick opened to mixed reviews, including a 47% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Also in theatres….for fans of Mary Lambert’s original 1989 adaptation of the beloved Stephen King book, the new remake of “Pet Sematary” is different enough to offer shock and surprises to even the most ardent of loyalists.

While many of the favorite characters remain almost intact from King’s book, there are a few tweaks by the actors in their performances to give this version some more twists.

“Pet Sematary” follows Dr. Louis Creed, who, after relocating with his wife Rachel and their two young children from Boston to rural Maine, discovers a mysterious burial ground hidden deep in the woods near the family’s new home. .

For those new to what happens, this remake will perhaps act as a gateway to checking out more adaptations of King’s stories or reading his books.

