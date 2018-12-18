Home Indiana Small Businesses in the Tri State For The Holiday Season December 18th, 2018 Lindsay Neal Indiana

Some things never go out of style. That is true for many things especially local stores. With the holiday season upon us, this is the perfect time to shop at Toys to Treasure and give your child a gift they can remember.

Patrons like Nancy Cones have been coming to the Toys to Treasure store in Evansville for more than 30 years she says there is nothing like being at a real toy store.

“We’ve been coming here since, my daughter’s 32 and she was one or two when I started coming here. We’ve been buying toys for this event all through our lives. So yeah it’s a great store”, says Cones.

Toys to Treasure has been in the community for a long time and they have a large selection of toys for children at any age. One of the store owners Kathy Beaman says many people have been coming in.

“We’ve had lots of business. Lot’s of new customers, lots of good old customers who are coming back which we always love and its just been fun. Toys are pretty much evenly sold. I mean, we have a lot of popular things. We’ve had a game that has sold out already. Several things that have sold out but we are always selling good quality toys for kids”, says Beaman.

If you are looking to spruce up a little one’s wardrobe look no further than Lubberdubber’s.

“Christmas has been crazy even before Thanksgiving we’ve been selling Christmas stuff like crazy. We have kids sizes from newborns all the way up to size 16 in boys and girls. We do accessories hair bows blankets diaper bags mom and me type outfits also”, says sales associate Amber Powers. “With the large number of items available in store and some items can be ordered at either store. There is a gift one can find just in time for Christmas.”

