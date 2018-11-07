Home Indiana Small Business in French Lick Destroyed by Fire November 7th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

A small shop in downtown French Lick, Indiana has been destroyed by a fire.

The flames broke out at the Fox Hallow Gallery on November 6th in the evening hours.

The gallery announced the damages in a Facebook post that showed images of the burning building, as well as saying firefighters battled the flames for four hours.

The store, known for selling home décor, garden art, and jewelry, is said to be a total loss.

The business owners say they do not know when or where they will reopen again.

Comments

comments