Slow Down the Aging Process with Profound

It’s not quite Christmas, but with the holiday feast fast approaching, Board Certified Nurse Practitioner Ginny Steiner of Advanced Anti Aging and Weight Loss came by to tell us how we can get “a fresh start” for the coming new year.

Profound, by Syneron-Candela could be the real thing ladies.

It takes everything we know about skin tightening, and implements it in one 45 minute treatment!

Skin laxity is THE biggest issue when it comes to aging, there’s no way around it.

As we age, our skin stops producing collagen and elastin, those fibrous proteins that are responsible for keeping our skin elastic.

So imagine, if we found a way to significantly increase the level of collagen and elastin in our skin?

We could slow down the aging process.

Profoundly.

