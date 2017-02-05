Latest Tri-State Weather Outlook

TONIGHT-TOMORROW NIGHT………..

Clouds will increase tonight, followed by some scattered showers & isolated t’storms developing Monday P.M. with highs of 52-64 from southwest to northeast. Temps will rise Monday night to 59-66. Areas of dense fog may develop Monday PM-night before stronger winds move in.

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY MORNING……….

It appears that a few severe storms will be possible Monday night-Tuesday morning up to around midday over the Tri-State. Main threats are wind & hail.

The best potential of scattered severe weather looks to be setting up in our southeastern areas from eastern Hopkins to Hancock counties late morning to around midday. It appears that this zone to central Kentucky & southward to Tennessee has the best chance of an upgrade to Enhanced Slight. The rest of the Tri-State Marginal to Slight is probable.

After this, a dry slot may come in, lead to some clearing (cumulus clouds) with a howling southwest wind (after south to south-southwest winds through morning) at 25-40 mph (isolated gusts to 45 mph possible). Highs of 65-72 still look good.

In the evening, actual cold front should pass with the potential of a broken, thin line of gusty showers/t’showers, followed by low clouds rolling in from the northwest & rapidly falling temperatures. Wind should turn from southwest to west, then northwest.

Tuesday night, a few scattered rain/snow to snow showers are possible with continued strong northwest winds.

WEDNESDAY…………..

Clearing is likely Wednesday with highs in the 30s to 40 after beginning the day in the 20s to 30s.

LATE WEEK………TO PRE-VALENTINE’S DAY…….

I still appears an Alberta clipper will dive southeastward late week. It may bring some snow showers either Thursday night &/or Friday.

After this brief cold snap/burst of winter, spring burst will return before Valentine’s with 50s to 60s & t’storms (severe risk nearby, given projected dynamics & instability).

Stay tuned for any updates to this forecast.

