Slight Risk of Severe Storms Saturday, Drier Seasonable Sunday

After some wintry precipitation this morning, it was a gloomy and damp Friday with highs getting into the mid 40s. Officially 46 in the River City. It’s been quite a week of extremes, from frigid air to start the week, to now milder air and the treat of severe storms. It’s going to be a similar station like we had a few Saturdays ago, where we had heavy rain and thunderstorms early proceed the initial severe threat window in the afternoon. Expecting two rounds of heavy rainfall and storms possible Saturday.

A strong area of low pressure will develop in the Plains and move northwest of the Tri-State, a similar track to what we’ve seen much of this winter. Widespread rainfall expected by daybreak Saturday as a warm front lifts through the area. Gusty winds, thunder and hail possible through the morning and mid afternoon. The questions come in the afternoon, if we will get that convection for severe storms after the heavy rainfall in the morning. The Storm Prediction Center has a “Slight” risk of severe weather across the Tri-State, we are on the northern periphery of a broad area of potential severe storms. The core of the severe weather will likely be just to the southwest of the area.

In addition to the severe storms threat, strong southerly winds will develop through the day gusting as high as 45MPH. A Wind Advisory is in effect for Western Kentucky and SE Illinois.

Here is the latest timeline for the rainfall and storms:

10AM 44Futercast shows heavy showers and thunderstorms moving through the area.

Once the first bout of heavy rain and thunderstorms moves through, we may see a lull before the potential round of severe storms moves through ahead of the cold front.

Yes we lose an hour of sleep Saturday night, as a morning person, I’m not looking forward to that. Many have iPhone’s so their clocks automatically adjust to the Daylight Saving. But you all want the warmer weather so we are springing forward!

Good news is the entire weekend won’t be unsettled, look for breezy and drier conditions Sunday. Seasonable temperatures with highs in the low 50s. We begin next week dry with temperatures in the low 50s. Another surge of spring temperatures, could reach near 70 degree and unsettled weather Wednesday – Thursday, with a threat of severe storms.

