Slick Roads Creating Hazards For Morning Commute

Slick roads are causing problems across the Tri-State, especially in southwestern Indiana. Multiple slide-offs have been reported in Vanderburgh, Gibson, Pike, and Warrick Counties.

In Vanderburgh County, a semi slid off I-69 north around 4 a.m. near Baseline Road. The driver was not injured, but the crash caused numerous traffic delays as authorities cleared debris from the crash and removed the semi.

Deputies responded to several other slide-offs on I-69 between Lynch Road and Highway 57. By 6 a.m., officers in Evansville and Vanderburgh County had responded to more than 10 slide-offs, with most of them occurring on I-69 and U.S. 41.

Indiana State Police troopers reported at 7 a.m. Wednesday that bridges and overpasses on I-69 were still slick.

In Posey County, a jack knifed semi on I-64 west shut down the westbound lanes of the interstate at the 2 mile marker, causing lengthy traffic delays. By 7 a.m. traffic was moving slowly through the area.

Gibson County reported numerous problems throughout the morning on State Road 64, I-69, and other roadways. Just before 7 a.m., a crash prompted deputies to shut down traffic near County Road 1275 E and State Road 64 near Oakland City.

Two weather related accidents on State Road 64 in Pike County shut down traffic near Meridian Road. The crashes caused a power pole to tumble over and left downed power lines dangling across the roadway.

Photo Courtesy: Indiana State Police

