Slick Road Conditions in Rural Kentucky Raises Safety Concerns January 16th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

The snow has moved past the Tri-State but drivers are still dealing with the leftover effects. In rural areas, those who hit the streets every day say the going is pretty rough. While many emergency crews say the roads are great, those who are driving them says otherwise.

In rural areas of Kentucky people were having trouble on the roads after about four and a half to five inches of snow accumulation over the course of the week.

Concerned driver Ernest Roundtree says, “It’s even worse in the country where you know you’re on those dirt roads where it’s hard to shovel the streets or have a tractor to pull snow to let you out of a driveway especially if you have a dirt road.”

Even with poor road conditions people seem to understand and say they appreciate plow drivers during these big snowstorms.

Interestingly enough, the Hopkins County Emergency Management Director says the most slip offs and accidents he’s seen are the result of people getting to and from their dialysis appointments.



