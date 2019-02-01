Slick Conditions Causes Morning Commute Havoc Across the Tri-State

Law enforcement throughout the tri-state responded to dozens of slide-offs and wrecks due to ice covered roads Friday morning. The twins bridges were completely shut down at one point.

Officials say calls started coming in around 5:00 am and didn’t slow down until 8:00 am.

The slick conditions were caused from early morning rain and below freezing temperatures causing many problems along the morning commute.

Sgt. Todd Ringle said there were “lots of problems on I-69 in Gibson County around SR 68. A number of slide-offs and a lot of those slides off involved multiple vehicles.”

Ringle explains he doesn’t usually turn on his radar in winter conditions, but noticed drivers were traveling too fast. “I could tell by just looking at them that they were driving too fast and there were some vehicles that I was clocking had speeds at excess of 70 miles an hour,” said Ringle.

The twin bridges closed for nearly two hours which backed of traffic on US-41 all the way to Covert Avenue and I-69 to the one-mile marker.

Indiana State Police encourages drivers to slow down and increase following distance next time a wintry mix hits.

