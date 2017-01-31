Home Kentucky Slaughters, KY Native Named 2017 Miss Rodeo USA January 31st, 2017 Amanda Decker Kentucky Pinterest

24 year old Brittany Howard, a native of Slaughters, Kentucky is named 2017 Miss Rodeo USA.

She successfully brings the title to the Bluegrass State for the first time in the pageant’s 51 year history. Howard received the honor during her final performance at the International Finals Rodeo in Oklahoma City.

The Miss Rodeo USA Pageant attracts women from across the United States, vying for the chance to serve as the official ambassador for the sport of professional rodeo.

“I am so honored and blessed with the opportunity to represent the IPRA and the western way of life. I can’t wait to promote the greatest sport on dirt and travel across the country as Miss Rodeo USA 2017,” said Howard after her crowning moment. “I’ve been given one year to experience a lifetime’s worth of memories through traveling and meeting new extraordinary people. I don’t plan to waste a second!”

12 contestants took part in the week long pageant and had to deliver prepared speeches, ride unfamiliar horses, complete daily interviews, perform in modeling shows and face a 12 page written exam.

Brittany will now be expected to travel to rodeos nearly every weekend for one year, traveling a distance of approximately 100,000 miles before passing on the crown to the next ambassador.

Howard is a 2014 graduate of Murray State University and lives in Slaughters, Kentucky. She works as a licensed veterinary technologist. She’s an active member of her community church and volunteers with equine therapy programs. She’s also working toward getting her private pilot’s license.

