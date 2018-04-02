Skywatchers Are in for a Treat This April!

As we start a new month, we’re coming into an exciting time for sky watchers.

We have a planet bonanza, a wandering moon, and an early morning meteor shower to look forward to.

Sunday night, Mars joined the ringed giant Saturn.

A closer look reveals the distinct differences in the bodies’ colors.

Monday and Tuesday night, Jupiter will join the waning gibbous moon in the southeastern sky about three hours after sunset.

They’ll appear together within the Libra constellation.

This is just the beginning of a steady stream of amazing celestial displays.

For information on what’s happening in the night sky throughout the month of April, CLICK HERE.

