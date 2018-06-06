44News | Evansville, IN

Skyview Skatepark Shows 44News Some Tricks

June 6th, 2018

Skateboarders now have a place to skate regardless of the weather.

Skyview Skatepark is the only indoor skatepark located in the western part of Kentucky, and they have built a great reputation for themselves in the short amount of time they’ve been open.

The skatepark offers daily sessions, beginner classes, and has a shop that accommodates all your skating needs.

More information on Skyview Skatepark can be found at their website here: Skyviewskatepark.com

Skyview gave 44News a first hand look at the park and taught 44News reporter Katelyn Parrett some tricks!

 

 






