Skyview Skatepark Shows 44News Some Tricks

Skateboarders now have a place to skate regardless of the weather.

Skyview Skatepark is the only indoor skatepark located in the western part of Kentucky, and they have built a great reputation for themselves in the short amount of time they’ve been open.

The skatepark offers daily sessions, beginner classes, and has a shop that accommodates all your skating needs.

More information on Skyview Skatepark can be found at their website here: Skyviewskatepark.com

Skyview gave 44News a first hand look at the park and taught 44News reporter Katelyn Parrett some tricks!





















Comments

comments