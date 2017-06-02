Home Indiana Evansville Sky Zone in Evansville to Host Regional Dodgeball Competition June 2nd, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Sky Zone in Evansville is taking dodgeball to a whole new level this weekend. Teams from around the region will be competing for a spot in the 2017 Ultimate Dodgeball Championship.

Evansville Sky Zone is one of 30 locations chosen from across the nation to host the regional qualifiers.

This weekend’s winner will get the regional trophy and $1,000. So far, there are five teams registered to compete.

Evansville Sky Zone Manager Liberty Dewig said, “So we have a regional qualifier, they will qualify here in Evansville. Then they have a chance to go on and play ultimate dodgeball in Orland Park, which is right outside of Chicago, and they have a chance to win 50,000 dollars in cash and prizes.”

The tournament starts Sunday, June 4th at 4 p.m. Any teams that are still interested in competing can register for $75.

Comments

comments