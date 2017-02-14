Sky-Walk in Downtown Evansville Open to Public

What was called the bridge to nowhere cannot be called that anymore. Vanderburgh County officials cut the ribbon on the sky-walk in downtown Evansville.

The walkway connects the Ford Center, Old National Events Plaza and the Double Tree Hotel.

Leaders say the sky-walk is a vital selling point for companies to bring conventions to Evansville.

The last time a downtown hotel was connected to a convention center was with the Executive Inn and The Center in 2009.

The all glass sky-walk connecting the three properties is officially open for anyone to check out.

Comments

comments