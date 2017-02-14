44News | Evansville, IN

Sky-Walk in Downtown Evansville Open to Public

February 14th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

What was called the bridge to nowhere cannot be called that anymore. Vanderburgh County officials cut the ribbon on the sky-walk in downtown Evansville.

The walkway connects the Ford Center, Old National Events Plaza and the Double Tree Hotel.

Leaders say the sky-walk is a vital selling point for companies to bring conventions to Evansville.

The last time a downtown hotel was connected to a convention center was with the Executive Inn and The Center in 2009.

The all glass sky-walk connecting the three properties is officially open for anyone to check out.

 

 

