Skip the Pesticide and Chemicals with Carnivorous Plants!

Remember how hot it was this past Summer?

And along with the unusual mugginess, came bugs.

I don’t know about you, but every time I opened my door, at least one fly and a flurry of gnats floated in.

After looking at ways to keep the pesky creatures out, and choking on the fumes, I discovered a pesticide free way to eradicate those bugs that is also pretty cool!

These are Nepenthaceae, these are also called Pitcher Plants. They come in a couple of different shapes and sizes. They’ll eat anything from a mosquito all the way up to mice when they get bigger. They get big enough, they’ll eat mice. There’s 102 different species, I believe, of Sundews. They’ll actually catch gnats.

Crazy, right?!

How does it work?

Science.

They produce digestive enzymes, just like we do in our stomachs, they produce a sweet smell that attracts the bugs and everything to it… These are all organic, can’t hurt pets, can’t hurt children if they get hold of them. It’s actually got little ridges on the inside of that so the bugs can’t come back up through there, and they’ll actually digest between two and three days, horseflies or anything like that too.

Say you want to buy one, but don’t have a green thumb…

They’re extremely easy to keep! You can’t really kill them. These plants grow in a non nutritious soil, so you can’t just put them in any type of soil.

The reason they do that is they catch the bugs to make up for what the soil and the moss lacks.So that’s why they catch the bugs, to take from them what they need. They’re all organic plants, any time you add a chemical anywhere in your environment, that puts you more at risk for having certain problems throughout your health.

These guys can take care of all that.

Say goodbye to bugs, and HELLO to carnivorous plants!

You can buy your own carnivorous plant at Posh Artisan Marketplace on the West side of Evansville, and this weekend at WingFest.

Steven even has started making living art pieces containing the pest eating plants!

For example, you can get a pitcher plant and a sundew hidden in natural driftwood.



