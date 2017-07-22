Home Indiana Skimming Device Found at Jasper Gas Station July 22nd, 2017 Chelsea Koerbler Indiana Pinterest

A card skimming device is found in a gas pump at the Sunset Citgo in Jasper.

The device was not able to be seen from the outside of the pump.

Jasper Police and a fuel pump technician removed the device.

The person responsible for installing the skimming device is believed to have had a key to gain access to the electronic components of the fuel pump.

Having access to that would allow the skimmer to be installed within seconds.

Other pumps at the gas station were checked, no other skimmers were found.

Chelsea Koerbler Chelsea Koerbler joined WEVV from Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where she was a Reporter at WRDE-TV. Chelsea graduated from Temple University, Bachelor of the Arts in Journalism. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments