Skimming Device Found at Jasper Gas Station
A card skimming device is found in a gas pump at the Sunset Citgo in Jasper.
The device was not able to be seen from the outside of the pump.
Jasper Police and a fuel pump technician removed the device.
The person responsible for installing the skimming device is believed to have had a key to gain access to the electronic components of the fuel pump.
Having access to that would allow the skimmer to be installed within seconds.
Other pumps at the gas station were checked, no other skimmers were found.