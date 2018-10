Home Indiana Skeletal Remains Found Near Mt. Carmel Confirmed Human October 25th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

The Wabash County Coroner’s office has confirmed that the skeletal remains found in a farm field north of Mt. Carmel are human remains.

The remains were discovered on October 23rd, but at the time were not confirmed to be human remains.

An autopsy has been scheduled for October 26th at the Coroner’s Office.

The Wabash County Sheriff’s Office as well as Illinois State police¬†are investigating the findings.

