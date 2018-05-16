Home Indiana Evansville Skaters Hope Evansville Can Improve Lamasco Park May 16th, 2018 Chris Mastrobuono Evansville

Skaters across Evansville are hoping the city can get back in touch with the skating culture. The skating community is large and tight-knit but you won’t find them at a local skate park like Lamasco Park. The often take their boards to neighboring towns.

The hope is with the help of city officials, conditions will improve and Evansville can get back on the skating map.

Skater John Thurgood said, “Evansville had completely forgot about skateboarding”

Parks and Rec Director Brian Holtz said, “We have a pretty large energetic skate community within our city so they’ve been very involved in moving that discussion forward so we continue to work on that project.”

Holtz says that project will be a costly one but his team is doing what it can to allocate a budget to give the deserted park a facelift.

Thurgood said, “I remember when they first built that park it was still a piecemeal skate park but at least we had something you know.”

Skaters like Thurgood believe the lack of a skate park is hurting younger generations. “Just a missed opportunity for kids here to actually grow up finding a creative outlet that will help them become just interesting beautiful people.”

Many skaters often drive an hour or so away to places like Owensboro, Madisonville and Bowling Green. They say Evansville is losing out on economic opportunities since skaters will often get hotel rooms and buy food wherever they travel.

One reason they do travel has to do with safety. Skater Ian Higgins said,

“Lamasco has been dead for a really long time in my opinion, it’s a death trap really, not to be to dramatic there sharp edges everywhere, cracks as far as the eye can see in the ground it’s almost impossible to skate.”

Holtz’s says he believes there is a strong possibility some renovations can be done to Lamasco Park as soon as this year. He also say he is looking for other ideas to get funding to pay for these improvements.

Comments

comments