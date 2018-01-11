Sixth Street Soapery Offers Soap Making Classes

Sixth Street Soapery in Evansville is known for its all natural soaps and good clean fun. The business focuses on simple, everyday skincare; soap, deodorant, oil based moisturizers, plus more.

Sixth Street Soapery also offers soap making classes. The next soap making class will be on Tuesday, January 23rd at 6 p.m. Other classes will be held on Sunday, February 11th at 2 p.m. and Tuesday, March 20th at 6 p.m.

Classes are about two and a half hours long and you’ll bring home 1.5 pounds of soap. The cost for the classes is $60 per station.

To register for classes email Mary at sixthstreetsoapery@gmail.com.

To find more information go to Sixth Street Soapery.

