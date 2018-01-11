44News | Evansville, IN

Sixth Street Soapery Offers Soap Making Classes

January 11th, 2018 Evansville, Indiana

Sixth Street Soapery in Evansville is known for its all natural soaps and good clean fun. The business focuses on simple, everyday skincare; soap, deodorant, oil based moisturizers, plus more.

Sixth Street Soapery also offers soap making classes. The next soap making class will be on Tuesday, January 23rd at 6 p.m. Other classes will be held on Sunday, February 11th at 2 p.m. and Tuesday, March 20th at 6 p.m.

Classes are about two and a half hours long and you’ll bring home 1.5 pounds of soap. The cost for the classes is $60 per station.

To register for classes email Mary at sixthstreetsoapery@gmail.com.

To find more information go to Sixth Street Soapery.

