Sixth Annual Winter Jam Attracts More than 9,000 People

More than 9,000 people pack the Ford Center for the sixth annual Winter Jam.

Fans say they think the concert is so successful not only because it’s free, but because it’s a safe place for them to be themselves.

The events features performances by 10 different Christian artists and bands.

The concert attracts people from near and far.

Pastor Anthony Dyer from the Providence Pleasant Valley Baptist Church came with about 20 other people as part of a fellowship, and has been doing so for the last few years.

“Being here with a lot of people here for the same reasons it’s just awesome, I mean I feel safe,” said Pastor Anthony Dyer. “And if we’re here together and God’s leading us to it then hey i’m saved i don’t care when I leave here I’m going to glory.”

Ford Center officials say they hope to host Winter Jam for years to come.



