Six People Confirmed Dead in Logansport House Fire November 29th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Investigators continue to look into the cause of a house fire in northern Indiana where six people, including four children, were killed.

State police say the fire broke out at 1:49AM on November 28th and engulfed the home at 4317 Pottawatomie Point Road, trapping multiple people inside.

Police arrived on scene but were unable to enter the home due to heavy smoke and fire.

Crews were able recover six bodies once the fire was extinguished, including four children and two adults.

Police say two people were able to escape the burning home are expected to survive after being taken to the hospital for treatment.

Cass County Sheriff’s Department says the incident is under investigation, and that there is no evidence that the fire was set intentionally.

