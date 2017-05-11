Home Kentucky Six Owensboro High School Students Earn Associate Degree May 11th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro Pinterest

Six Owensboro High School students have earned an Associate Degree. In its third year, the school’s Early College program produced six students who will graduate with their diploma and an Associate Degree. This program is a partnership between OHS and Owensboro Community and Technical College.

Juniors and seniors at OHS spend most of their school day taking classes at the OCTC main campus.

Last year, OHS had its first graduate with their high school diploma and Associate Degree.

The students who earned their Associate Degree include Aliyah Burden, Kathryn Feldpausch, Leah Fulkerson, James Blake Howard, Tyler Sovar and Trinity Washington.

