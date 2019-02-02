Six Jailed After Warrant Service Nets Unexpected Wanted Persons

Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s deputies took six individuals into custody while serving an arrest warrant at a residence in the area of N. First Avenue and W. Franklin Street.

On Friday (2/1) the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office served a felony warrant in the 400-block of North Second Avenue for Andrew Peterson who was being sought on a warrant to revoke parole that stemmed from his original charges of Arson.

As Sheriff’s deputies approached the residence, they encountered a Jarrod Roberts and Tia Croce who deputies determined had active warrants out of Hendricks County.

Deputies then knocked on the door and announced their presence. Summer Roberts and Sidnee Roberts both exited the residence, telling deputies that no one else remained inside. Deputies determined that both had active warrants.

Sheriff’s deputies and Evansville Police Department officers searched the residence for Peterson and Alexander Schnarre. The K9 team found Peterson hiding under a sofa. At the time of his capture, Peterson was in possession of a folding knife with the blade extended.

Evansville Police Department officers utilized a remote control camera system to continue the search for Schnarre who was located hiding behind a chimney in the attic. He was taken into custody on an active felony petition to revoke probation warrant and a misdemeanor failure to appear warrant.

