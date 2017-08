Six Indiana high school football teams rank in the top ten in the Indiana Football Coaches Association Coaches Preseason Poll.

5A:

Castle doesn’t place in the top ten, but receives votes.

4A:

2. Reitz

3. Central

3A:

5. Gibson Southern

7. Memorial

2A:

2. Mater Dei

10. Southridge

