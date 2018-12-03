Home Indiana Evansville Site Review Committee Hears Plans for New Restaurant December 3rd, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

The Site Review Committee looked at plans for the new Bj’s Restaurant and Brewery coming to Evansville.

It’s going to be built on Green River Road next to Olive Garden. Many steps need to be taken before the restaurant’s owners can take the next step. They need to sign a permit application from the area plan commission before December 5th.

They’ll also have to show city officials a more detailed rendering of the layout for the fire and health departments.

The building commission says they need to note their property will be built in two zones.

Comments

comments