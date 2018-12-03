Home Indiana Evansville Site Review Committee Hears LST Visitor Center Plans December 3rd, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Plans continue to move forward for a new home for an Evansville landmark. Monday architects working on the LST 325 move presented their updated project to the Site Review Committee.

They still plan to move the ship downriver where the Tropicana Riverboat Casino used to be located and build a new visitor’s center leading out to the ship.

Not everyone at the committee hearing signed off on the plans.

Representatives from the Water and Sewer Department want to go over the proposed visitor center in more detail before giving their final approval.

Comments

comments