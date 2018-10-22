Site Review Committee Approves YMCA Renovations

New steps are underway for the Evansville YMCA. Renovations for the YMCA to become a multi-unit housing development were approved by the Site Review Committee. It will be a 62 unit apartment building.

MartinRiley Architects and Engineers Noah Donica says, “This is kind of the last step of the line. We have a meeting tomorrow about the redevelopment commission so we’re kind of talking about the aesthetics of the outside of the building and what was going to be changing. Other than that, we’ve passed through state and now we’re onto this next level.”

Designers say construction is expected to begin within the next few months.

