Sisters Accused Of Prescription Fraud

Two sisters are arrested after police say they altered medication prescriptions. On September 29th, Indiana State Troopers received a complaint about someone altering medication prescriptions.

Troopers say 53-year-old Kimberly Feltner, of Holland, received a prescription for medication, and allowed her sister, 59-year-old Pamela Hoffman, of Loogootee, to alter the number of pills she was supposed to receive.

Troopers say after Hoffman changed the quantity of the prescription, Feltner turned in the prescription, received the additional pills, and split the quantity with Hoffman.

Both women were arrested and taken to the Dubois County Jail. They’re charged with prescription fraud.

Hoffman’s first court appearance is set for January 23, 2018 at 9 a.m. Feltner is scheduled to appear in court on January 22nd at 9 a.m.

