Sister Of Former Black Township Trustee Arrested In Connection With Missing Funds September 25th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

The sister of a former Black Township Trustee has been arrested in connection with missing funds. Police say more than $18,000 were used by Keren Greene for personal reasons.

An arrest has been made in connection with missing funds at the Black Township Trustee’s Office. The investigation surrounds former Black Township Trustee, Lindsay Hoehn-Suits, who died a little over a year ago.

Allegations of the missing money surfaced shortly after her death, and now her sister, Keren Greene has been charged with Welfare Fraud. Police say Greene lied on poor applications.

The Affidavit claims that Greene lied about renting a house she was in the process of purchasing, as well as hiding other assets. The Affidavit goes on to say that Greene received more than $18,000 in assistance, which apparently went toward paying off the new home.

In addition to Greene’s charges, the affidavit claims the former Black Township Trustee made payments on her own mortgage, and used taxpayer’s dollars to purchase a cellphone and a service plan for her and her husband.

Hoehn-Suits husband, Shane, has not been charged in the case, but he has given some documentation to police. However, his attorney has told investigators that Suits is through talking about the case.

Greene surrendered to police and posted bond in Posey County on Friday, September 22nd.

