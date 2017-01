Home Indiana Evansville Sinkhole Closes Part of East Franklin Street in Evansville January 11th, 2017 Shelby Coates Evansville Pinterest

Part of East Franklin in Evansville is closed due to a sinkhole in the area. According to Evansville dispatchers residents reported a large sinkhole along East Franklin Street.

The opening occurred between Linwood and Fares Avenue.

City water and public works departments have been notified.



