U.S. 41 is blocked at the intersection of KY 112 in Earlington due to a sinkhole in the intersection.

The roadway has been that run along U.S. 41 and the 12 mile marker in Hopkins County has been closed since 12:30PM.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is on the scene and repairs are expected to take around two hours.

Traffic is being detoured along side streets, and KYTC advises trucks to self-detour through Interstate 69.

