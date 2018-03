Lanes on Walnut Street from Governor to Garvin Street will be shut down.

The city begins work Wednesday.

No cars or emergency vehicles will be able to pass through walnut street for the next few days…

As the Evansville water and sewer utility will begin repairing the sewer line.

The westbound lanes will be closed on Walnut Street but the city says to be cautious of signs and workers.

Both lanes could be shut down depending on where crews have to work.

