In Muhlenberg County, a single-vehicle accident ends with one fatality on Wendell H. Ford Western Kentucky Parkway.

This happening Saturday afternoon when 42-year-old Iva Thixton of Louisville was traveling Eastbound on Western Kentucky Parkway.

Police say her vehicle ran off the right shoulder of the roadway causing her to over-correct.

Her vehicle exited the Eastbound should and hit a tree. She died at the hospital.

