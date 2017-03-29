Home Kentucky Single Vehicle Crash in Madisonville Claims One Life March 29th, 2017 Amanda Decker Kentucky Pinterest

One person is dead after a single vehicle crash in Madisonville, Kentucky Wednesday afternoon.

The accident happened just after 3 PM at Nebo Road and Lake Pee Wee Road. Authorities say the vehicle left the road, went over a guardrail and hit a metal utility pole, before ending up in a drainage ditch.

The Hopkins County Coroner pronounced the victim, 37 year old Joshua Royle, dead at the scene.

Authorities say the crash is still under investigation.

Amanda Decker



