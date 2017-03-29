Single Vehicle Crash in Madisonville Claims One Life
One person is dead after a single vehicle crash in Madisonville, Kentucky Wednesday afternoon.
The accident happened just after 3 PM at Nebo Road and Lake Pee Wee Road. Authorities say the vehicle left the road, went over a guardrail and hit a metal utility pole, before ending up in a drainage ditch.
The Hopkins County Coroner pronounced the victim, 37 year old Joshua Royle, dead at the scene.
Authorities say the crash is still under investigation.