Single Vehicle Accident Kills Teen

In Dubois County, a teen is dead following a single car accident early Sunday morning. This happening on Purdue Farm Road near County Road 475 North.

Authorities say 17-year-old Chad Knies of Celestine was driving Westbound when his vehicle left the roadway to the right.

The vehicle then struck an embankment and overturned coming to rest on it’s top. Knies was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was not wearing a seatbelt and was the only occupant. It is unknown at this time if drugs and alcohol were a factor in the crash.

