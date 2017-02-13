Single on Valentine’s Day? Treat YOURSELF!
Valentine’s Day give you the blues?
You’re not alone.
Lots of singles dread this holiday.
But, I’ve got the answer…treat YOURSELF.
Why not?
You’re the most important person in your life, and you are AWESOME.
Try a massage or facial, or even get your nails did!
Naava Skin Care & Salon
Treat yourself to a beautiful bouquet.
It Can Be Arranged
Check in with the Dermatologist.
Hudson Dermatology
Or relax at my favorite Art Gallery/Restaurant.
PG
