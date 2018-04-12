Home Indiana Evansville Single Game Tickets On Sale For Evansville Otters’ 2018 Season April 12th, 2018 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Single game tickets for the 2018 Evansville Otters’ home games are on sale. Individual tickets are available to buy for the team’s 48 regular season games and three exhibition games this year at Bosse Field.

Single-game ticket prices are $12 for VIP seats and $10 for Premium Field Box seats, which includes in-seat wait service.

General admission tickets are six dollars on the day of a game, but five dollars in advance.

There are discounted group tickets for a single game that are $9 for Premium Field Box and three dollars for general admission seating. In order to get discounted group ticket rates, you must buy 20 or more tickets.

Group tickets can be purchased via phone or at the Bosse Field Box Office to get the discounted rates.

Other tickets can be purchased online at Evansville Otters, call 812-435-8686, or at the Bosse Field box office. The box office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Otters finished their 2017 season with a 52 to 44 record before falling to the Schaumburg Boomers three games to one in the Frontier League Division Series.

Opening Night is May 11th when the Otters open their regular season at Bosse Field against the Washington Wild Things. The team’s last home game is August 26th against the River City Rascals.

There will be several deals offered all season long, including two dollar Tuesdays and Thirsty Thursdays.

To get more information go to Evansville Otters, or call 812-435-8686.

