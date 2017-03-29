Home Kentucky Single Car Crash Kills One Person in Kentucky March 29th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

Kentucky State Police Troopers are on the scene of a fatal single vehicle crash. It happened just before 7 a.m. on Kentucky 56 between Beech Grove and Sebree.

There were five people inside the vehicle at the time of the accident. Troopers say a woman died, and three others were taken to a hospital. One of those people was life-flighted to an Evansville hospital for their injuries.

KSP says there was a language barrier between police and victims. There was a priest at the scene translating for both.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

