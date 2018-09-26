Sing The Blues (and listen) at Burdette!

We love The Blues here in the tri state, and we’re telling you where to catch some amazing bands all in one location!

The Burdette Blues Festival is back!

The 3rd annual Burdette Blues Festival will take place on Saturday, September 29th, at the pavilion at Burdette Park in Evansville.

The gates will open at 1pm with the music beginning at 2pm.

There will be local food vendors and a 21 and up beer garden.





General admission will be $8.00 at the gate.

A day of great music will be provided by the following groups:

• Ryan Rigdon and the Primal Roots

• 2Miles Back

• CTO

• Alonzo Pennington

• King Bee and the Stingers

Sing The Blues with us, Saturday!

