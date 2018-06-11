Simulated Patient Plays Key Role in Educating Health Staff

An adult patient simulator is the newest tool at Owensboro Health and it was made possible through the DART Foundation. A $45,000 grant brought the mannequin-like device to the hospital.

The idea is to give staff a way to learn without the risk of a human patient. The simulator can replicate vital signs of a patient, including heartbeat and pulse, blood pressure and breathing.

The mannequin can also be used to practice a variety of clinical skills. Even nurses with decades of experience say they too are excited to work with the new simulator.

