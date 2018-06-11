44News | Evansville, IN

Simulated Patient Plays Key Role in Educating Health Staff

June 11th, 2018 Henderson County, Kentucky

An adult patient simulator is the newest tool at Owensboro Health and it was made possible through the DART Foundation. A $45,000 grant brought the mannequin-like device to the hospital.

The idea is to give staff a way to learn without the risk of a human patient. The simulator can replicate vital signs of a patient, including heartbeat and pulse, blood pressure and breathing.

The mannequin can also be used to practice a variety of clinical skills. Even nurses with decades of experience say they too are excited to work with the new simulator.

