The water is back up and running in the village of Sims, Illinois.

Our media partners at WFIW say several engineers in the area finished repairs just after 10:15 p.m. Thursday.

However, the village will now be under a boil order until water samples come back clean.

All 320 people living in Sims lost access to water Monday after a water main break under the Skillet Fork River.

