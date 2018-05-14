Simplicity Furniture Store Doubles as Comedy Club

Furniture store by day, but when the sun goes down?

Todd Yohn says, “I‘ve performed at the Lawrence Joel coliseum for twenty thousand people, and now at the end of my career I figure the best way to go out incredibly silently is to come to Evansville and work at a furniture store!”

Heywood Banks says, “You just kind of go, “oh. Oh really? I’ve got these bills? Oh? That’s why I‘m playing at a furniture store in Evansville, Indiana.”

That’s a totally different story.

Pat Coslett says,” How do you explain a stage and a venue in a furniture store? It’s just fun! We can’t get out and have fun, Gretchin. So we bring the fun to us, and we invite all our friends. That’s as good as it gets!”

Known about town for his silly sense of humor and mad genius, this is the brain child of Pat Coslett.

Coslett says, “Number one, we already had the tables and chairs. Number two, I knew that this idea worked in the past. When I would explain it to people, they would say, ‘you’re crazy’, I thought, ‘gosh, we’re going the right direction.'”

Plus, Evansville does not really have a good venue for a comedy club.

We do now, by golly!

Coslett says, “You know what, I‘m Irish and hard headed among all these grumpy Germans, and when somebody tells me I‘m crazy, then I know, again, that I‘m going the right direction. People walk in here, they open their mouth, they can’t believe what they’re seeing! This is for us, this is fun for us, and we get to invite all our friends.”

With three comedy shows under its belt, or sofa..? What’s next for this furniture store slash night club?

Coslett says,”We’d like to really do another good, crazy gong show. We’re working on maybe getting a famous singer slash actor from Michigan down here. Everything we’ve done has been really well done, we’re just sitting back, scratching our heads to see what’s next.”

Eat, shop, and laugh?

Yep!

Just don’t ask to put your fun on layaway.

Comments

comments