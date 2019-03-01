A Simple Wish Granted for Tri-State Girl Battling Cystic Fibrosis

More than 2,000 children in Kentucky spend every day battling chronic illnesses. For some people, it’s hard to imagine what they go through every day.

The Make A Wish Foundation has been helping dreams come true for kids across Kentucky and Indiana for years. Judaea Taylor from Ohio County lives with cystic fibrosis. Every day she must take medications and do multiple treatments. Her simple request for her own designated “Wish Day” was a shopping trip to Owensboro on Friday, March 1st.

“She had so many wishes before this one. She wanted to meet a youtube star, she talked about going to Disney world…and then she said ‘I just want to go to shopping in Owensboro,'” says Pam Taylor, Judaea’s mom.

Judea says, “I just like this place so I decided to come here instead of anywhere else.” Her first stop of the day was Target.

“This is so special to her. She’s been out of the hospital for 2 months now and she’s out and can do these things,” says Pam about spending the day out on the town.

Judaea was in the hospital for 9 separate stays just last year alone. In the 1960s, most children wouldn’t live past 10 years old. The disorder affects the lungs and often times causes long term coughing and repeated infections.

Thanks to scientific advances, most patients now live much longer and that giver Pam a lot of hope. Pam says, “it’s a lot of work, but the payoffs are great.”

Cystic Fibrosis is a genetic disorder, so it’s passed down through DNA. Judaea’s older sister, Bailey, also battles the illness and was granted her own wish just a few years ago.

March 1st, 2019, was all about her little sister hitting the town and doing a little retail therapy. Bailey Taylor says, “you see the look on her face and she deserves this. She really does.”

Judaea spent her day riding on a trolley and visiting lots of stores across Owensboro.

