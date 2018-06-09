Silver Alert In Linton, Indiana

A silver alert has been reported in Linton, Indiana. The Linton Police Department is investigating the disappearance of a 73 year old ma.

Robert Kennedy stands about 5 feet and 7 inches tall, weighing about 175 pounds. He has grey hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue shorts. He is suspected to also be accompanied by a white dog. He was last seen this morning around noon. He was seen driving a white 2010 Chevy Impala with an Indiana handicapped license.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Linton Police Department.

