Silver Alert Issued for Wayne County Man

Richmond Police Department has issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Wayne County man.

Police say 24-year-old Jalen Thomas McCuin went missing August 15th at 7:30 p.m. in Richmond, Indiana. McCuin is described as a white male, 5 ft. 9 in, 125 pounds, brown hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a beanie cap, sunglasses, black sweatshirt, blue jeans, black and white tennis shoes. McCuin also has tattoos on both his arms, across his chest and on his hand between the thumb and forefinger.

RCP says he is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on McCuin is asked to contact the RCD at 765-983-7247 or 911.

