A statewide silver alert is issued after the disappearance of a 14-year-old girl from Nappanee, Indiana.

The Nappanee Police Department are searching for Kilah Barr McLaughlin who was last seen on Saturday, December 15th at 7:30 p.m.

McLaughlin is described to be 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 120 pounds, blond hair with pink tips, and blue eyes.

She is believed to be in extreme danger.

If you have any information on Kilah Barr McLaughlin, contact the Nappanee Police Department at 574-533-4151 or 911.

