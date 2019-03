Police in Indianapolis have declared a Silver Alert for a missing 8-month-old girl. Police are asking for your help in finding Amiah Robertson.

Her mother says her and her ex-boyfriend who is not Amiah’s father were at a Motel 6 on Friday for a date. According to the mother, that was the last time she saw the baby.

Amiah is 16 pounds, she has dark black hair and hazel eyes and has a birthmark on her shoulder close to her neck.

If you have any information, please call 911 immediately.

