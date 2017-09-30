44News | Evansville, IN

Silver Alert Issued For Evansville Man

September 30th, 2017 Evansville

Police are looking for a missing 67 year old man from Evansville. He is identified as Alvin Scheller.
Scheller was last seen Thursday night around 5:45. Scheller is approximately 5′ 6″ tall, and he weighs about 150 pounds. He was driving a 2014 beige Toyota Camry. He is likely wearing wearing blue jeans, a plaid, long sleeve, button up shirt and gray tennis shoes. Scheller has brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone who knows where Scheller might be is asked to call police.

