Silver Alert Issued For Evansville Man

Police are looking for a missing 67 year old man from Evansville. He is identified as Alvin Scheller.

Scheller was last seen Thursday night around 5:45. Scheller is approximately 5′ 6″ tall, and he weighs about 150 pounds. He was driving a 2014 beige Toyota Camry. He is likely wearing wearing blue jeans, a plaid, long sleeve, button up shirt and gray tennis shoes. Scheller has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who knows where Scheller might be is asked to call police.

Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN. More Posts - Website

